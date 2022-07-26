2022 July 26 15:59

Furetank adds the eleventh climate friendly tanker

Furetank has signed a contract for a new dual-fuel tanker. It will become number eleven in the Vinga series of globally top-performing sister vessels when it comes to energy efficiency and climate footprint, according to the company's release.

The 17,999 dwt vessel will be built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Yangzhou. It is the latest contribution to the series of sister vessels designed with special focus on minimum environmental impact. Furetank owns four of the vessels already delivered and commercially operates all.

The Vinga vessels all have dual-fuel capability and run on LNG/LBG. They are designed with a battery hybrid solution and several innovative features that reduce fuel and energy consumption, resulting in extensively lower emissions of CO2, sulphur oxide, nitrogen oxide and hazardous particles.

The new ship will also be fully equipped to operate cargo pumps with 6.6 kV high voltage shore power, in order to reduce emissions even further as soon as ports offer the opportunity. It has a cargo capacity of 20,306 cubic meters in 12 epoxy coated cargo tanks, ice class 1A and an efficient cargo handling system. Another feature is a flexible cargo pump and line arrangement ensuring safe and efficient cargo operations with reduced port turnaround time.

The vessel is scheduled to be delivered from the shipyard in Juli 2024. The agreement with the yard also includes an option for further vessels.



Furetank, based on Donsö in the Gothenburg archipelago, is a Swedish, family-owned shipping company active in tanker shipping since the early 1950’s. Furetank operates 9 owned vessels and is a founding member of the Gothia Tanker Alliance: a market platform for small and intermediate product tankers, operating 40 vessels in European waters.