2022 July 26 13:54

Belarus drafts agreement on its cargoe exports via northern and southern ports of Russia

The industry is functioning in the conditions of changed logistic chains

Belarus is working towards signing an agreement on handling its cargoes via northern and southern ports of Russia, Aleksey Avramenko, Minister of Transport and Communications of Belarus, cited at the Ministry’s website as saying at the meeting on optimization of export logistics.

According to the official, the industry is functioning in the conditions of changed logistic chains while working towards modification of routes.

“Some issues in this respect have been solved already and some are in progress. We should concentrate on problems faced by our exporters and forwarders, and improve the current logistics,” said Aleksey Avramenko.

According to Aleksandr Nevmerzhitsky, head of the Belarusian Railway’s freight operation and foreign trade service, emphasized the growth of the demand for eastward transportation amid the pivot of export cargo flows. The railways are actively studying alternative routes. “Development of container transportation is yet another promising segment,” he said.

The next discussion of logistics optimization is to be held by ad hoc Belarusian authorities in late October. “By that time we will evaluate the achieved results and proposals on improvement of our work,” said Aleksey Avramenko.