2022 July 26 13:39

CMS carries out world’s first 36K maintenance on DF engine

CSSC Marine Service Co (CMS), the worldwide equipment service subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC), has successfully completed the world’s first ever 36,000 running hours major maintenance on dual-fuel (DF) marine engines. The overhaul was carried out by CMS Korea at the Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering (MMHE) shipyard in June 2022, according to the company's release.



The vessel, SK Audace – an 11,700 gross tonnage LNG tanker owned by Total Gas & Power Chartering – operates with six WinGD X62DF twin engines. Having completed more than 36,000 operating hours, a major service was scheduled in accordance with class society and design specifications. The full package maintenance project included condition-based and post-completion consulting. CMS is WinGD’s authorized service partner.



The design qualities of the engines were demonstrated throughout the disassembly of the moving parts and overhauling work, both during the 36K project and the 18K project two years ago. In both cases, CMS had to overcome challenging circumstances caused by the Covid pandemic. The CMS service engineers are fully trained to have good technical knowledge and the appropriate skills for each individual project. Most have extensive working experience on DF engines.

LNG carriers and vessels powered by gas engines continue to represent the major share of newbuild projects. DF engines have been the choice of many ship owners for a number of years already, and their popularity continues to increase. CMS not only prepares spare part stocks for DF engines, but also plays a supporting role in maiden voyages and warranty support issues. The company’s extensive servicing experience with DF engines has been the driver for numerous long-term service agreement signings.

CMS supports its customers with its own servicing capabilities in China, Korea, Singapore, Hamburg, Germany and Switzerland. The company supplements these capabilities with global coverage using partner service facilities.



CSSC Marine Service Co.,Ltd (CMS) was registered in Yangshan Free Trade Port Area, Shanghai, China, on 23 January 2017 with a capital of one billion RMB, is a subsidiary of CSSC Power(Group)Co.,Ltd. in China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

CMS is a joint investment by China Shipbuilding Power Engineering Institute Co.,Ltd CSSC Marine Power Co.,Ltd, Anqing CSSC Diesel Engine Co.,Ltd and China Shipbuilding Trading Co.,Ltd with ratio of shareholding of 65%,20%,10% and 5%.

As the official Global Service Partner, CMS operates on behalf of WinGD and engine manufacturers under CSSC group ,such as HHM, CMD and CMP. supporting customers with original spare parts, and field services.