2022 July 26 13:08

Rosneft commences construction of oil terminal and berth at port Sever Bay

Image source: Rosneft

Rosneft has commenced the construction of Russia’s largest oil acceptance/shipment terminal and main cargo berth for sea-going vessels at port Sever Bay. According to the company’s press center, the works are underway near the Dickson settlement in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Territory as part of the large-scale Vostok Oil project.

The first phase foresees the construction of three cargo and two oil berths with a total length of almost 1.3 km, an acceptance/shipment point with 27 tanks of 30,000 cbm each as well as technological and auxiliary infrastructure facilities.

Oil terminal in Sever Bay port is a strategically important facility which is to ensure handling of oil from Vostok Oil fields involving the Northern Sea Route. It will be Russia’s largest oil terminal with a tank farm for acceptance and storage of oil (102 tanks by 2030).

Oil will be delivered to Sever Bay port by a 770-km long pipeline from the fields of the Vankor and Payakha clusters.

Phase I infrastructure will ensure annual handling of 30 million tonnes via Sever Bay port’s terminal with a gradual expansion to 100 million tonnes by 2030.

Vostok Oil is the largest investment project in the global oil and gas industry. The resource base of the project exceeds 6 billion tons of premium-quality sweet crude with a record low sulfur content.

The Vostok Oil Project comprises 52 license areas in the northern part of the Krasnoyarsk Territory and in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District with 13 oil and gas fields located within their boundaries, including the fields of the Vankor and Payakha clusters.

Low unit lifting costs along with the low carbon footprint, the scale of which is 75% less as compared to that of other major petroleum projects around the world, make Vostok Oil one of the most promising oil production projects in the world.