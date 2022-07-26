2022 July 26 12:52

Salalah set to become one of the leading bunkering hubs in the region

Port of Salalah and FECO of Salalah - Oman, signed an agreement recently to pave the way for Salalah to become one of the leading bunkering hubs in the region, according to APM Terminals's release.

FECO has already commenced its operations in Salalah effective June 2022. Having stationed the M/T “Sea Dweller” at Salalah, FECO is already supplying bunkers by ship-to-ship transfer, ex pipeline and by road tankers. With the implementation of IMO regulations, the demand for low sulphur fuel has increased, however ship owners are challenged by its supply in the region, FECO intends to offer fuel of various types and grades while the ship is visiting the port as well as at the anchorage apart from using the Salalah capacity for storage and bunker trading.

The principals of FECO have vast experience in physical bunkering operations which span over 22 years. Furthermore, FECO and its principals have been providing bunkering vessels and running bunkering terminals for Oil Majors (including the Salalah bunkering facility) for over 20 years. FECO is a customer-oriented company providing the best quality fuels in the world at most competitive prices resulting from a low cost and highly efficient operation.

Salalah, geographically located in the most significant spot in the busiest East West shipping route is ambitious of offering bunkering as a value-added service not only for the ships visiting the Port but also for the ships plying in this route. With this objective in mind Port of Salalah invited international tenders in November 2021, for its tank farm which has a storage capacity of 100000 MT of liquid fuel, through a competitive bidding process and subsequent evaluation culminated in finalising the deal in April 2022.



The Port continues to actively contribute to Oman’s 2040 vision and objectives and support Oman’s economic diversification strategy.

Strategically located on the trade crossroads between Asia and Europe, and serving the markets of East Africa, the Red Sea, the Indian Subcontinent, and the Arabian Gulf – the Port of Salalah is operated by APM Terminals as part of the APM Terminals global terminal network. The port operates both a container terminal and a general cargo terminal.