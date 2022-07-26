2022 July 26 15:02

Pilbara Ports Authority delivered a total monthly throughput of 65.9 million tonnes for June 2022

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 65.9 million tonnes (Mt) for June 2022, according to the company's release. This was a four per cent increase compared to June 2021.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 50.3Mt, of which 49.8Mt was iron ore exports. This was a one per cent decrease to total throughput compared to June 2021.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 185,000 tonnes, an increase of seven per cent compared to June 2021.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 14.6Mt, a 28 per cent increase from June 2021.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 116,000 tonnes, a increase of 50 per cent from June 2021.