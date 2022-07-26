2022 July 26 11:35

Port of Oakland marine terminals resume operations

The Port of Oakland’s marine terminals are open and operating normally. They have resumed operations since Saturday, after several days of disruption by truck drivers protesting the gig worker law AB5, according to the company's release.



The Port said that last week’s protests have prevented the timely flow of international commerce including medical supplies, agricultural products, auto and technology parts, livestock, and manufacturing parts.

The economic impact of the Port of Oakland’s maritime operations in California is estimated at $56.6 billion, including $281 million in state and local taxes. Direct employment from the Port’s maritime operations was 11,000 jobs--with an additional 10,000 induced jobs and nearly 6,000 indirect jobs.



The Port of Oakland oversees the Oakland Seaport, Oakland International Airport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront including Jack London Square. The Port's 5-year strategic plan - Growth with Care - pairs business expansion with community benefits, envisioning more jobs and economic stimulus as the Port grows. Together with its business partners, the Port supports more than 84,000 jobs.