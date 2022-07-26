2022 July 26 10:16

Vice PM Alexander Novak to deal with decarbonization, nuclear and hydrogen power industry technologies

Andrei Belousov will be charged with curating the development of high-speed transport

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has distributed responsibilities among deputy prime ministers who will keep the development of crucially important technologies and certain high-tech areas under special control, according to the official website of RF Government. Alexander Novak will deal with nuclear and hydrogen power industry technologies, as well as industrial and transport decarbonisation using natural gas. He will also supervise the development of distributed smart grid systems and the creation of energy storage systems, including portable ones.

Andrei Belousov will be charged with curating the development of high-speed transport and intelligent control systems in the sector, as well as new generation transport equipment; Viktoria Abramchenko will manage new developments for monitoring and forecasting the state of the environment and for the prevention of pollution. The solutions will be used by the agricultural and agroindustrial sectors and to prevent natural disasters; Tatyana Golikova will oversee a high-tech aspect of the rapid development of genetic technologies and support for research and development projects in fields such as chemical and biological safety, and bioengineering; Denis Manturov will be responsible for areas such as technologies for developing new-generation spacecraft and rockets, 5G mobile communications networks, the electronic components base and quantum sensors, and will engage in technological and nuclear oversight, too; Marat Khusnullin will take responsibility for technologies to prevent environmental pollution and conduct clean-up operations, and will facilitate environmental, technological and construction oversight; Dmitry Chernyshenko is in charge of high-tech areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum calculations and internet communication solutions.

