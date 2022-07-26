2022 July 26 09:47

Shipbuilding Company "Almaz" paid RUB 19.4 million as preferred stock dividends for 2021

The company paid RUB 31.58 per share

On July 25, Saint-Petersburg based Shipbuilding Company "Almaz", PJSC paid its preferred stock dividends for 2021, according to the corporate information center. The amount totaled RUB 19.499 million (RUB 31.58 per share, total number of shares – 617,472.46).

Major shareholders of the company are Island LLC (Saint-Petersburg) and UK Profinvestitsii LLC (Moscow) holding 49.997% of shares each.

Joint Stock Shipbuilding Company "Almaz" was founded in 1933 as a shipyard of the USSR Coast Guard. Today, St. Petersburg headquartered Almaz is a modern enterprise with a long shipbuilding tradition specializing in the construction, conversion, outfitting and repair of high-speed coast guard border patrol vessels and boats, of large and small tonnage ships, of multipurpose hovercrafts, ships and yachts for civil sector both for Russian and foreign customers. The company has two floating docks of 2,500 and 3,000 tonnes in capacity. Since its foundation Almaz has built over 1,000 ships including 500 ships for the Border Service of Russia.

In 2021, the company’s revenues totaled RUB 10.5 billion (+66.3% year-on-year), net profit ‒ RUB 236.4 million (-9.7% year-on-year).