  • 2022 July 26 09:21

    Crude oil futures rise in expectation of supply shortage

    Oil prices rose by 1.31%-1.35%

    On 26 July 2022, 08:24 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 1.35% higher at $101.55 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery rose by 1.31% to $98.00 a barrel.

    Global oil prices are rising amid concerns over supply shortage in the market.

