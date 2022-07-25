2022 July 25 17:54

Sea terminal for handling fertilizers of 1.8 million tonnes in capacity to be built in Nakhodka

The terminal’s loading capacity will make 1,250 tonnes of methanol per hour

The plant of mineral fertilizers being built in Nakhodka will include a sea terminal for loading ships with its products supplied by pipelines. The terminal’s water area in the port of Nakhodka will make about 38,300 square meters, design capacity ‒ 1.8 million tonnes per year (up to 105 calls), according to Glavgosexpertiza which has approved the design documentation and engineering survey findings under the project .

The terminal is to have a berth with fixed mooring system, a processing area and an approach jetty with pipeline and engineering infrastructure. The berth will be able to accommodate ships of 90-110 meters to 195 meters in length and 4,000-6,000 to 53,000 dwt.

According to the statement, methanol will make the bulk of the terminal throughput. The terminal’s loading capacity will make 1,250 tonnes of methanol per hour. Methanol shipments will be performed involving two loading arms equipped with a system for permanent monitoring of position and emergency disconnect system.

General designer of the project is LENMORNIIPROEKT JSC.