2022 July 25 18:36

“K” Line “Century Highway Green” wins award of “Ship of the Year 2021”

“Century Highway Green”, a 7,080RT large-scale LNG fueled car carrier operated by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line), has been selected as large cargo ship sector award of “Ship of the Year 2021” given by The Japan Society of Naval Architects and Ocean Engineers, according to “K” Line's release.

The award ceremony was held on July 22nd, 2022. “Ship of the Year” has been annually awarded to innovative vessels built in Japan in the past year from technical, artistic, and social point of view. The award was established in 1990 and this year is the 32nd anniversary.

“Century Highway Green” is expected to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is a greenhouse gas (GHG) by 25% to 30%, emissions of sulfur oxides (SOx), which cause air pollution, by almost 100%, and emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 80% to 90% with the use of Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) in addition to the use of LNG fuel, compared to conventional vessels using heavy fuel oil.

High pressured LNG fueled main engine which realize the reduction of methane slip (emission of unburned gas) was first adopted as a car carrier built in Japanese shipyard. In addition, high speed communication infrastructure was installed in this vessel as a digital flagship, which realize to apply the remote survey.

The launch of Century Highway Green realizing transportation with a low environmental impact is an important milestone for achieving “improvement of CO2 emission efficiency by 50%” as our 2030 target. In addition to flexibly and proactively responding to customer needs, “K” Line will continuously strive to enhance our corporate value by contributing to the sustainable development of the society and global environment through active collaborations on decarbonization based on “K” Line Environmental Vision 2050.