2022 July 25 18:06

The world’s first CO2 capture plant on vessel “CC-OCEAN” project wins Marine Engineering of the Year 2021

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE) has recently received an award “Marine Engineering of the Year 2021” from the Japan Institute of Marine Engineering for the “CC-OCEAN” project, jointly conducted with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. (Mitsubishi Shipbuilding) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (“ClassNK”) for the verification of CO2 capture plant onboard as part of the "Research and Development for advancing marine resources technologies”, according to the company's release.

The award ceremony was held on 22nd July at the “KAIUN CLUB” in Chiyoda ward, Tokyo in recognition of the world’s first CO2 capture plant on vessel that successfully separated and captured CO2 from exhaust gas emitted from a ship and achieved the captured CO2 purity of more than 99.9%, which is in line with the planned performance.

This award is presented to outstanding technologies in the fields of marine engines and equipment, and related marine engineering, with the aim of publicizing the advanced and important nature of these technologies both domestically and internationally, and of further developing related academic and industrial technologies.

The “CC-OCEAN” project, which was selected for the award, is based on the CO2 capture plant for on-shore converted for off-shore use, and installed on board a coal carrier “CORONA UTILITY”, operated by “K” LINE for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., and conducted a demonstration test at sea for 6 months. As a result, both the CO2 capture rate, quantity, and purity were as planned, and demonstrated that CO2 can be captured from the exhaust gas from marine engines, where environmental conditions are different from those on-shore.