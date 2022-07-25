2022 July 25 16:23

Draft regulations on determining payments for services of FSBI Main Directorate of the Northern Sea Route published on ad hoc portal

The document is available in Russian on IAA PortNews website

The federal portal for draft legal acts has published draft regulations for determining payments of natural and legal entities for services (works) being the key activities of FSBI Main Directorate of the Northern Sea Route.

The public discussion procedure will last until 8 August 2022.

“The list of paid services (works), the amount of payment for services (works) and amendment of such lists are to be approved by the institution’s order,” reads the draft document. The payment will be announced on the Internet, the document say. The amount of payment will depend on expenditures, rates of natural monopolies and supply/demand ratio in the market.

