2022 July 25 15:42

China Classification Society announces delivery of a Large DP shallow-water special exploration ship

On July 15, 2022, GP INNOVATOR, the first large DP shallow-water special exploration ship in the world, was named and delivered successfully at the Dalian Lushun Binhai Shipping Repairing & Building Co., Ltd., according to China Classification Society's release. It was surveyed by China Classification Society (CCS).



It is the first large DP shallow-water special exploration ship built by Dalian Lushun Binhai Shipping Repairing & Building Co., Ltd. for BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation. It is classed by CCS, and has a total length 88.23 m, molded breadth 16.9 m and the maximum draft 3 m.

For the first time, full-electric propulsion system was equipped on the ship, realizing the digital management and intelligent control of the ship control system. For the hull, the design of broad flat bulbous bow was adopted, which enhanced the ship stability in shallow-water area.

The ship has the integrated operation capability in comprehensive navigation, seismic source exciting, node retraction, data acquisition and quality control, and its shallowest operation water depth can be 5 m. Its design of "shallow draft" can meet the demand of the shallow-water and deep-water operation areas, and it is applicable for different maritime exploration blocks around the world. Its technologically innovative results fill the gap of the similar maritime exploration equipment in the world. It is dual-function shallow-water large geophysical prospecting ship with globally advanced technologies.







During the building (stage) of the ship, CCS Dalian Branch cooperated closed with the shipowner, the shipyard and the design organization. The project team, with its rigorous work style and professional technology level, provided quality efficient survey service, focused on the customer demand, fulfilled field survey in a coordinated manner through overcoming the pandemic, actively assisted in solving the technical problems encountered during building, and ensured the smooth high-quality delivery of the project.