2022 July 25 15:16

Australia bans AG Neptune tanker for underpaying wages and insufficient food and water onboard

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) banned the Liberian-flagged oil tanker AG Neptune from Australian ports for six months, according to AMSA's release.

AMSA inspected the ship in the Port of Gladstone, in central Queensland, on 17 June 2022 after receiving a complaint regarding the underpayment of seafarers and welfare issues. During the inspection, AMSA found evidence the employment agreement with 21 seafarers on board the ship had not been met and the crew members were collectively owed approximately AUD $123,000.

AMSA found evidence the food and drinking water were not of appropriate quality, quantity and nutritional value for seafarers. It’s also understood a seafarer was not provided with adequate medical care after being injured onboard.

As a result, AMSA detained the ship for multiple breaches of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) and the operator has been directed to pay the outstanding wages and address the deficiencies. AMSA’s Executive Director of Operations Michael Drake said the seafarers were repeatedly not paid at regular intervals and two crew members had expired Seafarer Employment Agreements.