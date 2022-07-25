2022 July 25 14:46

FOCL laying completed in Chukotka at Anadyr - Ugolniye Kopi and Anadyr – Anadyrsky liman sections

Image source: Chukotka AR Government

Laying of fiber-optic communication lines (FOCL) has been completed in the Chukotka Autonomous Region at Anadyr - Ugolniye Kopi and Anadyr – Anadyrsky liman sections. According to the press center of Chukotka AR Government, the lines are 68 km long.

The works have been performed by ship Neptunia.

“It is a sophisticated project: the works can be conducted within a short season of navigation, the length of nearshore immersed cable in the Anadyrsky liman is 56 km, between the capital of Chukotka and Ugolniye Kopi – 12 km,” said Chukotka Governor Roman Kopin.

The works are preformed by Rostelecom. The preparations were conducted in advance.

“New distribution networks will be built involving GPON technology in Anadyr and Ugolniye Kopi. The construction of optical distribution network began in the end of the last year. We have already built about 55% in the blocks of flats of Anadyr,” says Rostelecom.

In 2022, works on laying land and nearshore cable, installation of onshore containers and assembling of communication equipment in Chukotka and Kamchatka will be performed. Immersed laying of nearshore cable has been completed in Kamchatka. Its design length is 1.2 km.

Design length of the offshore and nearshore parts is 2,128 km (Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky – Anadyr) and 11.8 km (Anadyr – Ugolniye Kopi), land part – 29.5 km. Total length – 2,169.5 km. The future line will have a capacity of 100 Gbit/s. Today, all the communication services in Chukotka are satellite-based.