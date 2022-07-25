2022 July 25 15:04

Cruise ship successfully refuelled with biofuels in the port of Rotterdam

GoodFuels has successfully completed its first bio-bunkering for a large passenger ship, according to the company's release. This was done in partnership with Carnival Corporation’s AIDA Cruises brand, marking an important step forward to achieving sustainability in the cruise industry. AIDAprima, a Hyperion-class cruise ship, was refuelled with GoodFuels’ sustainable biofuels during a visit to the port of Rotterdam.



The trial took place while the vessel was on a seven-day cruise, visiting Hamburg, Southampton, Le Havre, and Zeebrugge. GoodFuels’ next-generation sustainable biofuel is derived from feedstocks that are certified as 100% waste or residue, with no land-use issues and no competition with food production or deforestation. The successful bio-bunkering demonstrates AIDA Cruises’ commitment to investing in new low carbon emissions technologies as part of their long-term decarbonisation strategy.



