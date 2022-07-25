  • Home
  • News
  • DSME may be divided into units to facilitate its sale - BusinessKorea
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 25 14:29

    DSME may be divided into units to facilitate its sale - BusinessKorea

    Subcontract workers’ strike at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has ended. With huge business losses caused by the strike, how to bring the company back to normal is being discussed again. According to many experts, to sell it as a whole is the best option for blocking further losses at the company that has been ownerless for 22 years and consumed taxpayers’ money amounting to 12 trillion won. But if this option proves infeasible, they say the shipbuilder's units need to be separated to facilitate its disposal, according to BusinessKorea.

    The state-run Korea Development Bank (KDB), the largest shareholder in the shipbuilder, is accelerating its disposal attempt. The bank is in possession of 55.7 percent of DSME and has managed it since 1998. The bank attempted to sell DSME in 2008 but failed due to the global financial crisis at that time and the same failure has repeated several times.

    Until recently, the South Korean government’s plan was to sell it with enough time after concentrating on returning it to normal. However, the government is likely to pick up some speed with the 51-day strike having highlighted the company’s poor financial conditions.

    DSME’s operating loss amounted to 1.7546 trillion won in 2021 and 470.1 billion won in the first quarter of this year. Its debt ratio rose by 144.12 percentage points to 523.16 percent in that quarter. This year’s operating loss is estimated at 500 billion won or so and it may increase to 900 billion won if the impact of the strike is reflected. The shipbuilder’s cash equivalents were 1.4413 trillion won at the end of March. However, it must repay 2.728 trillion won within one year. In short, it is incapable of standing on its own.

    According to experts, a merger with Samsung Heavy Industries can be a way of privatization. “South Korea currently has three major shipbuilders but two is better in terms of investment efficiency,” said former DSME president Jung Sung-leep, adding, “Given the large size of DSME, divide and sell can also be considered, such as selling its LNG carrier, merchant ship and defense divisions to different acquirers.”

Другие новости по темам: DSME  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 25

18:36 “K” Line “Century Highway Green” wins award of “Ship of the Year 2021”
18:06 The world’s first CO2 capture plant on vessel “CC-OCEAN” project wins Marine Engineering of the Year 2021
17:54 Sea terminal for handling fertilizers of 1.8 million tonnes in capacity to be built in Nakhodka
17:35 Unseenlabs detects suspicious vessels engaged in illegal fishing in the Arabian Sea
17:15 China Classification Society’ new ore carrier structure rule passed the review
16:23 Draft regulations on determining payments for services of FSBI Main Directorate of the Northern Sea Route published on ad hoc portal
16:00 AARI to complete modernization of its ice model basins by year end
15:48 Peak oil demand may occure between 2030 and 2040 - Gibson
15:42 China Classification Society announces delivery of a Large DP shallow-water special exploration ship
15:16 Australia bans AG Neptune tanker for underpaying wages and insufficient food and water onboard
15:04 Cruise ship successfully refuelled with biofuels in the port of Rotterdam
14:46 FOCL laying completed in Chukotka at Anadyr - Ugolniye Kopi and Anadyr – Anadyrsky liman sections
14:29 DSME may be divided into units to facilitate its sale - BusinessKorea
13:18 Posidonia sets new standards in society, economy, health and environment impact achievements
12:27 Enersense and Rauma Marine Constructions sign an agreement on outfitting work for two LNG car and passenger ferries
11:05 Austal USA awarded contract option for two additional Towing, Salvage and Rescue Ships for the US Navy
10:33 PSA Singapore launches initiatives to drive digital transformation
09:54 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
09:35 IMO welcomes maritime humanitarian corridor in Black Sea
09:25 “CC-Ocean” marine-based CO2 capture system demonstration project receives “Marine Engineering of the Year 2021” award
09:16 Crude oil futures decrease due to uncertain economic forecast
09:10 MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on Jul 25

2022 July 24

15:01 Austal USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara to the US Navy
14:39 Keel laying ceremony for the 182,800 GT cruise ship Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft
12:05 PSE takes delivery of a whale-watching vessel from AAM
09:48 Shanghai MSA announcement on ‘Strengthening the Safety Management of Ships with Machinery Failure’

2022 July 23

15:07 Brittany Ferries confirms limited availability on some services from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth this weekend
14:33 MARAD awards nearly $20M in funding to strengthen U.S. shipyard economic competitiveness
13:14 DNV and partners to establish the world’s first pilot project for carbon capture with seaweed
10:18 The role of technology in improving seafarer safety and wellbeing - Lloyd's Register

2022 July 22

18:07 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNG carriers
17:55 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered over 3,000 tonnes of commercial cargo to the Syrian port of Tartus
17:40 Maersk issues updates on the situation at key ports of North Europe
17:20 Pilbara Ports Authority announces annual throughput of 733.1 million tonnes in the 2021-22 financial year
17:05 Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22
16:42 SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA
16:03 LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)
15:14 “K” Line to build new electric tugboat powered by battery
14:26 AIDA Cruises starts the use of biofuels
14:14 Rosmorport announces new tender for construction of passenger terminal building in Pionersky, Kaliningrad Region
13:56 Dredging starts in Szczecin's Dębicki Canal
12:59 Cyprus overcomes the loss of Russian maritime trade due to European sanctions - Reuters
12:59 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company puts into operation new vehicle entrance gate facility
11:47 Russia’s export reduction and import growth resulted in decrease of trade balance estimation – IEF study
11:35 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 0.8% to 233.5 million tonnes in H1 2022
10:53 Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society
10:45 Germany in final stage of bailout deal for Russia-hit Uniper - Bloomberg
10:32 MEYER WERFT lays keel for Carnival Jubilee
10:05 Tallink Grupp reports 262.9% increase of passenger transportation in Q2’2022
09:58 TES announces the successful fundraising of €65m to accelerate the European energy transition
09:24 MABUX: Firm downward trend in Global bunker market the third day in a row
09:18 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over supplies
08:44 MAN offers its customers the opportunity to retrofit older MAN 48/60 marine and power-plant engines

2022 July 21

18:37 Port of Melbourne welcomes the Victorian Commercial Ports Strategy
18:07 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:56 Operation of NOVATEK’s LNG complex in Bechevinskaya Bay to enter its active phase in late 2023
17:40 Container terminal in Genoa orders retrofit for 3 Konecranes Noell RTGs
17:34 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
17:23 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022
17:01 RF Government’s Decree on establishment of new body for managing NSR shipping expected from day to day