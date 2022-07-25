2022 July 25 12:27

Enersense and Rauma Marine Constructions sign an agreement on outfitting work for two LNG car and passenger ferries

A subsidiary of Enersense International Plc, a provider of zero-emission energy solutions, Enersense Works Oy, which operates in the business area of Smart Industry, and Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) have signed a new agreement on outfitting work for two new car and passenger ferries at Rauma shipyard. The signed contract covers the most demanding technical areas of the ferries ordered by TT-Line Company, for example steel and piping installations in the main engine room and LNG tank area, as well as insulation work, according to the company's release.

The new agreement is a significant entity for Enersense's Smart Works business. The employment impact of the agreement is more than 150 person-years for the business, and it strengthens Enersense's order backlog until the end of 2024.



The new car and passenger ferries ordered by TT-Line Company are environmentally friendly vessels that use liquefied natural gas (LNG) and are designed and manufactured to operate in extremely challenging conditions. The new agreement in the TT-Line project is strategically important for Enersense's Smart Works business, as the implementation of LNG projects contributes to the Group's vision of being a significant promoter of a zero-emission society.





