2022 July 25 10:33

PSA Singapore launches initiatives to drive digital transformation

PSA Corporation Ltd (PSA) has developed and launched more than 50 Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) to enable digital transformation and enhance digital integration within the haulage industry in Singapore, according to the company's release.

With these APIs, the hauliers’ existing in-house systems can now be digitally connected with PSA’s Portnet®, streamlining and automating their work processes including port documentation. Portnet® is a nation-wide business to business (B2B) port community solution that provides real-time and detailed information on all port, shipping, and logistics processes.

PSA has been working closely with key stakeholders, including the Trade Associations and Chambers to build digital capabilities to strengthen the overall business ecosystem. These digital initiatives aim to help companies, especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), move in tandem with the emerging needs of the digital economy and a post- pandemic future. More than 100,000 containers were handled via APIs launched since 2021, with favourable feedback from hauliers who have come onboard.

PSA Singapore operates the world’s largest container transhipment hub in Singapore, handling 37.2 million TEUs of containers in 2021. With connections to 600 ports globally, shippers have access to daily sailings to every major port in the world, operating 24/7 all year round. Beyond port operations, PSA also offers cargo solutions to customers operating in advanced manufacturing, cold chain, e-commerce, and energy & chemicals. This value adding service is enabled by CALISTA™, a digital platform that facilitates trade and helps shippers to better manage their physical movement of goods, trade financing and compliance.