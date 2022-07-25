2022 July 25 09:25

“CC-Ocean” marine-based CO2 capture system demonstration project receives “Marine Engineering of the Year 2021” award

“Carbon Capture on the Ocean” (CC-Ocean) project conducted in cooperation with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) has received the “Marine Engineering of the Year 2021 (Doko Memorial Award)” from the Japan Institute of Marine Engineering (JIME), according to Mitsubishi's release.

The award was received in recognition of the world’s first marine-based CO2 capture system on actual voyage to successfully separate and capture CO2 from flue gas, with the captured CO2 having a purity of greater than 99.9%, achieving performance in line with plan. The award ceremony was held on July 22 at the Kaiun Club in Tokyo.

The award-winning "CC-Ocean" project aims to capture CO2 at sea by converting an existing CO2 capture system for onshore power plants to a marine environment. The system was installed on board the CORONA UTILITY, a coal carrier for Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc. operated by “K” Line, with demonstration testing conducted for approximately six months starting in August 2021. The amount, ratio, and purity of the captured CO2 were all in line with plan, demonstrating the feasibility of capturing CO2 from the flue gas of marine engines onboard ships, where operating conditions differ from those on land.

This project was conducted with support from the Maritime Bureau of Japan under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), as part of its assistance project for research and development of technological advancements in marine resource development.

