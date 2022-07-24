2022 July 24 15:01

Austal USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara to the US Navy

Austal Limited (ASX:ASB) announced that Austal USA has delivered the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32) to the United States Navy. Santa Barbara is the 16th Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) to be constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer Paddy Gregg said the delivery of the Santa Barbara demonstrated Austal USA’s capability to maintain the delivery schedule of multiple naval vessel programs, while expanding shipbuilding capacity.



“Austal USA has continued delivering both the LCS and EPF (Expeditionary Fast Transport) programs for the US Navy while also establishing, opening, and now operating, a new steel shipbuilding facility, which is a credit to the entire team,” Mr Gregg said



“To deliver another LCS while preparing for the start of construction of multiple steel vessel programs, including the Navajo-class Towing Salvage and Rescue (T-ATS) ships, is an outstanding achievement. The Austal USA team has proven yet again they are up to the challenge, and I congratulate them and the Navy on this latest milestone.”



Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) are built to operate in near-shore environments and support forward presence, maritime security, sea control and deterrence missions. Several Austal USA-built Independence-variant LCS have been deployed to the Western Pacific within the last year, including USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and USS Charleston (LCS 18).



Austal USA is currently constructing three 127 metre LCS, including the recently launched future USS Augusta (LCS 34). Final assembly is underway on the future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and modules are under construction for the future USS Pierre (LCS 38).



Austal USA is also constructing several 103 metre EPF vessels and construction has just begun on the first of two 80 metre, steel Navajo-class Towing, Salvage, and Rescue Ships (T-ATS) for the United States Navy.



The company is also under contract to construct a 211 metre Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Medium (AFDM) for the United States Navy - and up to eleven 110 metre, Heritage-class Offshore Patrol Cutters for the United States Coast Guard.



This ASX announcement has been approved and authorised for release by Paddy Gregg, Austal Limited’s Chief Executive Officer.