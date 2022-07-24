  • Home
  • News
  • PSE takes delivery of a whale-watching vessel from AAM
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 24 12:05

    PSE takes delivery of a whale-watching vessel from AAM

    All American Marine (AAM) and the Hanke family of Puget Sound Express (PSE) are pleased to announce the delivery of Swiftsure, the newest member of the PSE whale-watching fleet. Modeled after the All American Marine built and Teknicraft designed Saratoga, delivered in the Spring of 2018, the slightly larger 77’ Swiftsure will add speed and more space to Puget Sound Express’ award-winning whale watch and eco-tourism business.

    The 150-passenger, semi-displacement catamaran hull for this vessel was developed by Nic de Waal of Teknicraft Design in Auckland, New Zealand.  The design integrates the signature Teknicraft symmetrical and asymmetrical combined hull shape, bow wave piercer, and an innovative, dynamic hydrofoil system.  This advanced hull shape was custom-designed using digital modeling and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) analysis.  The hull design is complemented by Teknicraft’s signature integration of a wave piercer positioned between the catamaran sponsons to break up wave action and ensures reduced drag while enhancing passenger comfort.  The vessel’s design offers all passengers a smooth ride and comfort as the hull provides a cushioned effect when encountering waves.

    The “USCG Subchapter T” certified, high-speed catamaran has two asymmetrical semi-planing hulls and an adjustable aluminum midship hydrofoil plus two aluminum aft foils, which allow the boat to achieve top speeds of 40+ knots. This design, coupled with finely-tuned, wave-piercing eco bows, enables the boat to travel through calm and rough water at full cruising speed while keeping underwater noise to a minimum.

    “This is another very special occasion for Puget Sound Express,” said co-owner Peter Hanke. “The Swiftsure is the third boat that we have had the opportunity to build with All American Marine. Once again, this vessel has exceeded all performance expectations while incorporating EPA Tier III engines. Despite numerous supply chain challenges during the construction process, All American still delivered this exceptional vessel on time and on budget. They listened to us and, as they did on the first two vessels, met or exceeded our needs. We’re excited for our customers to enjoy the Puget Sound onboard Swiftsure.”

    The Swiftsure was designed from top to bottom for low fuel consumption at high speeds, a critical factor to the success of the daily whale watch tours originating out of Edmonds. The vessel also utilizes Hamilton Jet Drive control systems with four HJ364 water jets, complete with the state-of-the-art Hamilton Jet AVX control system. This system is second to none regarding maneuverability and fuel efficiency at higher speeds. “During sea trials, we went out with a specifically fully laden vessel, and the difference in terms of fuel consumption between light laden and fully laden was almost negligible,” said designer Nic De Waal. “We’ve done many years of research to develop a vessel design that’s particularly low-wake, due in large part to our unique hydrofoil system that doesn’t displace as much water and create waves as is the case with traditional hull design.”

    The cutting-edge vessel is powered by four Scania Di 16 083M engines with a rating of 800 mhp @ 2300 RPMs. The soundproofing details in the engine room ensure that the passenger cabin is quiet and comfortable throughout the ride. The interior of the vessel is finished with cutting-edge materials, including recyclable Ayres aluminum honeycomb wall panels and recyclable Dampa aluminum ceiling tiles with acoustic insulation that span the main cabin as well as the interior cabin on the second deck. Other amenities include ADA-friendly accommodation spaces, comfortable Beurteaux seating, three restrooms, and an extended galley complete with a full-service bar for passengers. The Swiftsure is also equipped with seven HDTVs and a premium sound system with speakers inside and out for a fully immersive experience throughout the vessel’s journey.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 24

15:01 Austal USA delivers the future USS Santa Barbara to the US Navy
14:39 Keel laying ceremony for the 182,800 GT cruise ship Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft
12:05 PSE takes delivery of a whale-watching vessel from AAM
09:48 Shanghai MSA announcement on ‘Strengthening the Safety Management of Ships with Machinery Failure’

2022 July 23

15:07 Brittany Ferries confirms limited availability on some services from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth this weekend
14:33 MARAD awards nearly $20M in funding to strengthen U.S. shipyard economic competitiveness
13:14 DNV and partners to establish the world’s first pilot project for carbon capture with seaweed
10:18 The role of technology in improving seafarer safety and wellbeing - Lloyd's Register

2022 July 22

18:07 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNG carriers
17:55 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered over 3,000 tonnes of commercial cargo to the Syrian port of Tartus
17:40 Maersk issues updates on the situation at key ports of North Europe
17:20 Pilbara Ports Authority announces annual throughput of 733.1 million tonnes in the 2021-22 financial year
17:05 Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22
16:42 SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA
16:03 LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)
15:14 “K” Line to build new electric tugboat powered by battery
14:26 AIDA Cruises starts the use of biofuels
14:14 Rosmorport announces new tender for construction of passenger terminal building in Pionersky, Kaliningrad Region
13:56 Dredging starts in Szczecin's Dębicki Canal
12:59 Cyprus overcomes the loss of Russian maritime trade due to European sanctions - Reuters
12:59 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company puts into operation new vehicle entrance gate facility
11:47 Russia’s export reduction and import growth resulted in decrease of trade balance estimation – IEF study
11:35 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 0.8% to 233.5 million tonnes in H1 2022
10:53 Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society
10:45 Germany in final stage of bailout deal for Russia-hit Uniper - Bloomberg
10:32 MEYER WERFT lays keel for Carnival Jubilee
10:05 Tallink Grupp reports 262.9% increase of passenger transportation in Q2’2022
09:58 TES announces the successful fundraising of €65m to accelerate the European energy transition
09:24 MABUX: Firm downward trend in Global bunker market the third day in a row
09:18 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over supplies
08:44 MAN offers its customers the opportunity to retrofit older MAN 48/60 marine and power-plant engines

2022 July 21

18:37 Port of Melbourne welcomes the Victorian Commercial Ports Strategy
18:07 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:56 Operation of NOVATEK’s LNG complex in Bechevinskaya Bay to enter its active phase in late 2023
17:40 Container terminal in Genoa orders retrofit for 3 Konecranes Noell RTGs
17:34 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
17:23 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022
17:01 RF Government’s Decree on establishment of new body for managing NSR shipping expected from day to day
16:30 Nornickel can involve ports of North Africa and eastern part of NSR for its cargo transportation
16:03 Milaha wins EPCI contract from QatarEnergy valued at more than QR 1.4 billion
15:23 The CMA CGM Group and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution announce the deployment of an acoustic monitoring buoy near Norfolk, Va.
15:03 Port Houston container volume up 11% to 323,823 TEUs in June 2022
14:55 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course commences in August
14:23 ABS and SHI JDP to develop smart hull monitoring software
14:02 Fluxys and EIG partner in Quintero, Chilean largest LNG regasification terminal
13:20 ABB to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business
13:12 DNV signs MOU with Korean floating solar component manufacturers
12:58 TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey
12:39 TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
12:35 KSK completed grain season with new record thanks to investments in port infrastructure
12:13 SCZONE provides promising opportunities for German companies
11:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions
11:47 ABB to exit Russian market
11:32 Neptune Energy chooses DNV as their single source ISO Management System Certification partner
10:30 DNV awards HHI with AiP for 2,200-tonne offshore patrol vessel design
10:09 Angolan Government’s Ministry of Transport awards concession tender for the Lobito Corridor railway
09:51 UK Government updates sanctions against Russia
09:34 Wartsila completes Russian market exit
09:14 Crude oil futures fall on low U.S. gasoline demand
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend: bunker indices to change sharply and irregular on Jul 21