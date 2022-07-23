2022 July 23 14:33

MARAD awards nearly $20M in funding to strengthen U.S. shipyard economic competitiveness

On July 21st, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $19.6 million in grant awards to 24 small shipyards in 19 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds will help awardees modernize, increase productivity, and expand local employment opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.



The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says: “These grants will help modernize small shipyards in communities across the country, creating and protecting local jobs, strengthening America’s maritime industry, and securing our economic future.”



Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $282.2 million to nearly 300 shipyards in 32 states and territories throughout the U.S. They strengthen communities along and near our nation’s ports and waterways. Many small shipyards are family-run businesses—and they are all enterprises in which small investments can make big differences.



“These grants will allow small businesses to do what they do best, which is to build essential infrastructure while creating long-term and well-paying jobs for Americans,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.



The folliwing shipbuilding companies are grant recipients:

Blakely Boatworks Inc., of Mobile, AL, Catalyst Marine Engineering of Seward, AK, Bay Marine Boatworks, Inc. of Richmond, CA, International Ship Repair & Marine Service, Inc., of Tampa, FL, Patti Marine Enterprises, Inc. of Pensacola, FL, Turn Services, LLC, of New Orleans, LA, Duclos Corporation dba Gladding Hearn, Somerset MA, Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Corp., of Salisbury, MD, Moran Iron Works, Inc., of Onaway, MI, ST Engineering Halter Marine and Offshore, Inc., of Pascagoula, MS, Arcosa Marine Products, Inc., Caruthersville, MO, Dorchester Shipyard, Inc. of Dorchester, NJ, May Ship Repair Contracting Corporation, of Staten Island, NY, Robert E. Derecktor, Inc., of Mamaroneck, NY, McGinnis, Inc, of South Point, OH, The Great Lakes Towing Company of Cleveland, OH, Blackfish Solutions, LLC dba ReconCraft, of Estacada, OR, Shaver Transportation Company, of Portland, OR, Blount Boats, Inc., of Warren, RI, Detyens Shipyards, Inc., of North Charleston, SC, Fairlead Boatworks, Inc., Newport News, VA, Ice Floe, LLC dba Nichols Brothers Boat Builders of Freeland, WA, SAFE Boats International, LLC located in Bremerton, WA, Fincantieri Marine Group, LLC – Bay Shipbuilding of Sturgeon Bay, WI.