2022 July 23 15:07

Brittany Ferries confirms limited availability on some services from Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth this weekend

Following reports of problems in Dover yesterday, Brittany Ferries has confirmed limited availability on some services leaving Portsmouth, Poole and Plymouth for France this weekend.



“We feel for all holiday makers struggling with travel through Dover today, as well as our friends and colleagues at ferry companies operating on short-sea routes,” said Paul Acheson, sales and marketing director Brittany Ferries."



“Our message today is not that we want to profit from misfortune. However, services are running smoothly through our ports and for passengers who are really stuck or if problems persist in Dover this weekend, Brittany Ferries may be in a position to help,” Acherson said.