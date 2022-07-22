2022 July 22 17:55

Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered over 3,000 tonnes of commercial cargo to the Syrian port of Tartus

In July-August, supplies of Syrian fruits and agricultural products are expected in the opposite direction

Yet another voyage of Oboronlogistics’ cargo ship Sparta II to the Syrian port of Tartus has been successfully completed. In July 2022, a batch of commercial cargo (over 3,000 tons), including pipes and metal structures, was delivered from Novorossiysk to Tartus.



Oboronlogistics delivers equipment and industrial equipment for the repair and construction of Syria's civil infrastructure, fuel and lubricants to Syria on regular route. In July-August, supplies of Syrian fruits and agricultural products are expected in the opposite direction.



The deliveries are the result of cooperation between Russian and Syrian companies within the framework of the implementation of intergovernmental agreements in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the two states.



It should also be noted that an increasing number of shippers are sending their cargoes by Oboronlogistics vessels to Syria for further transportation to neighboring countries. Thus, the port of Tartus becomes a transit hub in the Middle East.