2022 July 22 18:07

GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNG carriers

GTT has received, at the end of June, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNGCs, including twelve vessels on behalf of an American ship-owner, and two on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, according to the company's release.

As part of this order, GTT will design the tanks of these fourteen vessels, which will offer a cargo capacity of 174,000 m3 each and will be fitted with the Mark III Flex membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the third quarter of 2026.