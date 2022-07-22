2022 July 22 17:40

Maersk issues updates on the situation at key ports of North Europe

In light of the ongoing congestion across North Europe, A.P. Moller – Maersk announces an update on the situation at some of key ports: Bremerhaven, Rotterdam, Hamburg and Antwerp, according to the company's release.

Following the 48-hour workforce strikes across German terminals, the negotiations between trade union ver.di and the Central Association of German Seaport Companies (ZDS) remain ongoing and are yet to come to a successful agreement. At this time, operations are running at full capacity, with no strikes planned until late August.

The ongoing congestion across North European ports is leading to further disruptions and delays. This, in combination with last week’s strike, is causing an increased waiting time for the vessels to berth on the ports. Additionally, several rail routes faced technical issues which led to cancellations and postponements on landside transportation from providers, as they could not reach the ports as originally planned.