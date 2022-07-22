  • Home
  • News
  • Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 22 17:05

    Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22

    Cargo transportation by internal routes rose by 6.7%, on foreign trade routes – fell by 10.1%

    In January-June 2022, Russia’s inland water transport companies carried 37.77 million tonnes of cargo (+0.7%) including 10.5 million tonnes of cargo transported by ships of mixed river/sea class by sea routes. 5.23 million tonnes of cargo was delivered to the Far North (+26.6%). Cargo turnover totaled 25,506.5 million tonne/km (-1.9%). Loading/unloading operations fell by 3.3% to 39.11 million tonnes, Morcenter TFC says on its official Telegram channel.

    Internal cargo transportation rose by 6.7% to 25.75 million tonnes; foreign trade cargo transportation – down 10.1% to 12.02 million tonnes.

    Cargo transportation to the Far North and equated localities totaled 5.23 million tonnes (+26.6%).

    In the first half of 2022, turnover of Russia’s inland water transport companies totaled 25.5 billion tonne/km (-1.9%) including 12.08 billion tonne/km on internal routes (+13.4%) and 13.42 billion tonne/km on foreign trade routes (-12.5%).

    In the first half of 2022, cargo handling fell by 3.3%, year-on-year, to 39.11 million tonnes including 37.33 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo handed in inland ports (-1.8%) and 1.78 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-26.6%).

    In the reported period, inland ports handled 37.59 million tonnes of cargo delivered by internal routes (+1.4%). Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 2.3% to 36.78 million tonnes including 30.69 million tonnes of construction cargo (+0.2%), 1.81 million tonnes of ferrous metal (up 1.5 times), 0.17 million tonnes of fertilizers (up 2-fold), 3.32 million tonnes of other cargo (+11.1%). Coal handling fell by 19.7 % to 0.27 million tonnes, timber – by 20% to 0.49 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – by 28.0% to 0.81 million tonnes.

Другие новости по темам: inland shipping  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 22

18:07 GTT receives an order from Samsung Heavy Industries for the tank design of fourteen new LNG carriers
17:55 Oboronlogistics’ Sparta II delivered over 3,000 tonnes of commercial cargo to the Syrian port of Tartus
17:40 Maersk issues updates on the situation at key ports of North Europe
17:20 Pilbara Ports Authority announces annual throughput of 733.1 million tonnes in the 2021-22 financial year
17:05 Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22
16:42 SBM Offshore completes US$1.75 billion financing of ONE GUYANA
16:03 LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)
15:14 “K” Line to build new electric tugboat powered by battery
14:26 AIDA Cruises starts the use of biofuels
14:14 Rosmorport announces new tender for construction of passenger terminal building in Pionersky, Kaliningrad Region
13:56 Dredging starts in Szczecin's Dębicki Canal
12:59 Cyprus overcomes the loss of Russian maritime trade due to European sanctions - Reuters
12:59 Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company puts into operation new vehicle entrance gate facility
11:47 Russia’s export reduction and import growth resulted in decrease of trade balance estimation – IEF study
11:35 Port of Rotterdam total cargo throughput up 0.8% to 233.5 million tonnes in H1 2022
10:53 Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society
10:45 Germany in final stage of bailout deal for Russia-hit Uniper - Bloomberg
10:32 MEYER WERFT lays keel for Carnival Jubilee
10:05 Tallink Grupp reports 262.9% increase of passenger transportation in Q2’2022
09:58 TES announces the successful fundraising of €65m to accelerate the European energy transition
09:24 MABUX: Firm downward trend in Global bunker market the third day in a row
09:18 Crude oil futures rise on concerns over supplies
08:44 MAN offers its customers the opportunity to retrofit older MAN 48/60 marine and power-plant engines

2022 July 21

18:37 Port of Melbourne welcomes the Victorian Commercial Ports Strategy
18:07 GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG carriers
17:56 Operation of NOVATEK’s LNG complex in Bechevinskaya Bay to enter its active phase in late 2023
17:40 Container terminal in Genoa orders retrofit for 3 Konecranes Noell RTGs
17:34 Fincantieri announces steel cutting of the second LSS unit for the Italian Navy
17:23 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 29, 2022
17:01 RF Government’s Decree on establishment of new body for managing NSR shipping expected from day to day
16:30 Nornickel can involve ports of North Africa and eastern part of NSR for its cargo transportation
16:03 Milaha wins EPCI contract from QatarEnergy valued at more than QR 1.4 billion
15:23 The CMA CGM Group and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution announce the deployment of an acoustic monitoring buoy near Norfolk, Va.
15:03 Port Houston container volume up 11% to 323,823 TEUs in June 2022
14:55 Mastering Clean Hydrogen live online course commences in August
14:23 ABS and SHI JDP to develop smart hull monitoring software
14:02 Fluxys and EIG partner in Quintero, Chilean largest LNG regasification terminal
13:20 ABB to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business
13:12 DNV signs MOU with Korean floating solar component manufacturers
12:58 TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey
12:39 TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur
12:35 KSK completed grain season with new record thanks to investments in port infrastructure
12:13 SCZONE provides promising opportunities for German companies
11:59 RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions
11:47 ABB to exit Russian market
11:32 Neptune Energy chooses DNV as their single source ISO Management System Certification partner
10:30 DNV awards HHI with AiP for 2,200-tonne offshore patrol vessel design
10:09 Angolan Government’s Ministry of Transport awards concession tender for the Lobito Corridor railway
09:51 UK Government updates sanctions against Russia
09:34 Wartsila completes Russian market exit
09:14 Crude oil futures fall on low U.S. gasoline demand
08:58 MABUX: No firm trend: bunker indices to change sharply and irregular on Jul 21

2022 July 20

18:47 International Chamber of Shipping hires five new members
18:17 Kalmar to deliver Sweden’s first electric reachstacker to help the Port of Helsingborg reduce its carbon footprint
18:06 FSA expands the scope of certification of fisheries according to the standards of sustainable fishing
17:51 USCG recognizes LNG expert for supporting marine safety
17:37 Valenciaport to invest more than 86 million euros in the Port of Sagunto
17:18 Lerwick Port strike action ends after pay deal
16:23 The M/V Sparta II successfully delivers more than 3,000 tonnes of cargo to the port of Tartus, Syria
16:15 TotalEnergies announces new milestone towards Papua LNG development