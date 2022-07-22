2022 July 22 17:05

Russia’s inland water transport companies increased cargo transportation by 0.7% in H1’22

Cargo transportation by internal routes rose by 6.7%, on foreign trade routes – fell by 10.1%

In January-June 2022, Russia’s inland water transport companies carried 37.77 million tonnes of cargo (+0.7%) including 10.5 million tonnes of cargo transported by ships of mixed river/sea class by sea routes. 5.23 million tonnes of cargo was delivered to the Far North (+26.6%). Cargo turnover totaled 25,506.5 million tonne/km (-1.9%). Loading/unloading operations fell by 3.3% to 39.11 million tonnes, Morcenter TFC says on its official Telegram channel.

Internal cargo transportation rose by 6.7% to 25.75 million tonnes; foreign trade cargo transportation – down 10.1% to 12.02 million tonnes.

Cargo transportation to the Far North and equated localities totaled 5.23 million tonnes (+26.6%).

In the first half of 2022, turnover of Russia’s inland water transport companies totaled 25.5 billion tonne/km (-1.9%) including 12.08 billion tonne/km on internal routes (+13.4%) and 13.42 billion tonne/km on foreign trade routes (-12.5%).

In the first half of 2022, cargo handling fell by 3.3%, year-on-year, to 39.11 million tonnes including 37.33 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo handed in inland ports (-1.8%) and 1.78 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-26.6%).

In the reported period, inland ports handled 37.59 million tonnes of cargo delivered by internal routes (+1.4%). Handling of dry bulk cargo rose by 2.3% to 36.78 million tonnes including 30.69 million tonnes of construction cargo (+0.2%), 1.81 million tonnes of ferrous metal (up 1.5 times), 0.17 million tonnes of fertilizers (up 2-fold), 3.32 million tonnes of other cargo (+11.1%). Coal handling fell by 19.7 % to 0.27 million tonnes, timber – by 20% to 0.49 million tonnes, liquid bulk cargo – by 28.0% to 0.81 million tonnes.