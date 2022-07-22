2022 July 22 16:03

LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing - International Gas Union (IGU)

Image source: Gazprom Neft

LNG bunkering fleet numbers 30 ships with additional 16 ships on the order book

The International Gas Union (IGU) published the 13th edition of the IGU, describing the current state of the LNG industry, and the most important trends.

The global fleet of LNG bunkering ships continues growing. According to the World LNG report published by the International Gas Union (IGU), the LNG bunkering fleet grew by nine vessels in 2021 and two vessels in the first four months of 2022, bringing the global fleet total to 30. There are an additional 16 vessels on the order book, to be delivered across the globe. The typical size of these vessels is increasing over time – average capacity of the active fleet is 7,200 cm, while the average capacity of vessels on the orderbook is 9,200 cm.

Operation of Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev was described by representatives of Gazpromneft Marine Bunker at the 5th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference held by PortNews Media Group on 27 October 2021. Designing of Russia’s new LNG bunkering ship ordered by Gazprom LNG Technologies LLC is underway.

“As the global shipping fleet turns to LNG to decarbonise and adhere to stricter environmental regulations, LNG bunkering demand and supply is growing,” – reads the IGU report. “There are currently 84 LNG bunkering facilities at terminals and ports globally, with 49 in Europe, 24 in Asia, six in North America, four in Australia and one in South America”. Global liquefaction capacity reached 459.9 million tonnes per year in 2021.

“Gas and renewables will be the two major pillars of decarbonisation,” stressed IGU Secretary General Milton Catelin adding that “LNG plays a critical role in assuring the fundamentals of global energy security and economic stability, and this role has never been greater than it is now.”

Russia continues playing a significant role in the development of LNG powered shipping which is likely to increase amid the global energy crisis. This will be in the focus of experts and market players at the 6th conference “LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives” which is to be held by PortNews Media Group on 2 November 2022 in Moscow. The work on the programme is underway – proposals and suggestions are welcome.

