  2022 July 22

    AIDA Cruises starts the use of biofuels

    As part of its CO2 emissions reduction efforts, AIDA Cruises has now started the use of biofuels, according to the company's release.

    On July 21, 2022, AIDAprima became the first larger scale cruise ship to be bunkered with a blend of marine biofuel, which is made from 100 percent sustainable raw materials such as waste cooking oil, and marine gas oil (MGO) during its layover in Rotterdam. The cooperation partner is the Dutch biofuel pioneer GoodFuels. AIDAprima is currently sailing on seven-day voyages to the metropolises of Western Europe and to Norway from/to Hamburg.

    AIDA Cruises had previously tested the use of regenerated biofuels in marine diesel engines together with research partners at the University of Rostock. Now the first roll-out has taken place in regular ship operations. The cooperation with GoodFuels is now to be developed on a long-term basis.

    GoodFuels' sustainable and certified biofuels are virtually free of sulfur oxides and offer CO2 reductions of 80 to 90 percent compared to fossil fuels. They are functionally equivalent to petroleum-derived fuels and can be used in already installed ship main engines without modifications to the engine or fuel infrastructure. This makes the use of biofuels in regular ship operations comparatively easy, unlike other technological investments.

    AIDA Cruises is one of the fastest growing and commercially most successful tourism businesses in Germany. The company employs about 9,000 people from 40 countries on shore and on board AIDA ships.

    Carnival Cruise Line is the most popular cruise brand in North America and operates 24 ships designed to foster exceptionally fun and memorable vacation experiences at an outstanding value.

