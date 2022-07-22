2022 July 22 15:14

“K” Line to build new electric tugboat powered by battery

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has announced that it's group company, SEAGATE CORPORATION CO., LTD.(SGC), will build new electric tugboat powered by battery.

The new tugboat is equipped with a propulsion system running on “Hybrid EV system”. It has electric motor as a main power source running by large capacity lithium-ion battery charged by land charger. It also equipped generator as the auxiliary power source.

The Tugboat will be first tugboat which has electric motor as a main power source in Tokuyama and will be deployed in the first half of 2025 to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emission in Tokuyama area. In the future, it will be possible to achieve zero emissions by replacing the fuel for the generator with zero emission energy.

In last November, “K” LINE has revised a part of our long term environmental guideline “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050” and set new target for 2050 as “The challenge of Achieving Net-Zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions”.