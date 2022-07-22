2022 July 22 13:56

Dredging starts in Szczecin's Dębicki Canal

Better access to the port of Szczecin in the area of ​​the Dębicki Canal will soon become a fact. So far, over 40 percent of the works planned there have been completed and the work has just entered the most important phase - the dredging has begun, according to the company's release.



The investor in the modernization and expansion of the Szczecin port is the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority. As part of this task, among others, construction of a new Norwegian quay (constituting an extension of the line of the already existing Finnish quay, which serves as a container terminal) and modernization of the existing Czech and Słowackie quays



In addition, the Danish quay is to be built at a length of approx. 770 meters, which will act as a protection for the shore of Ostrów Grabowski and allow for the extension of the Norwegian quay line in the future.



The common element for all quays is the extension of the Dębicki Canal to a width of 200 m (currently 120 meters) and the deepening of the basin to a technical depth of 12.5 m.



As the contractor for this investment convinces, a consortium of NDI S.A. and NDI SOPOT S.A., the implementation is very smooth, so you can already enjoy the next, particularly important phase of construction.



The dredger has a hold capacity of up to 1600 m3. He works 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The amount of earth mass to be transported is as much as 1.5 million m3 - 800 thousand. from the new quay and 700 thousand. from the rest of the canal.



All works will be completed by mid-2024. The project is co-financed by the European Union from the Cohesion Fund under the Infrastructure and Environment Operational Program. The cost of the works is approximately PLN 343.1 million gross.