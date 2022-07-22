2022 July 22 14:14

Rosmorport announces new tender for construction of passenger terminal building in Pionersky, Kaliningrad Region

3D model. Image source: Rosmorport contract price – RUB 2.2 billion

FSUE Rosmorport has issued an invitation to tender on construction of a passenger terminal building at the international terminal for cruise and passenger ships in Pionersky, the Kaliningrad Region. The contractor is also to develop a stormwater sewage system, to install a radio-relay tower and to ensure transport safety, according to the official portal for public procurement.

Maximum starting price of the contract is RUB 2,228,834,900 with the bidding deadline set on 2 August 2022.

The works are to be completed for 411 calendar days. Financing for 2022 is to make RUB 700 million, for 2023 ‒ RUB 1,528,834,900.

A competition with the same contract price announced by Rosmorport in late June 2022 was declared void with the only bidding company, Land Story LLC (Moscow) ready to perform the works for RUB 2,161,969,900. The commission acknowledged it as a non-conforming bid.

The project on construction of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky of the Kaliningrad Region is being implemented in pursuance of the presidential order dated 5 October 2013 (No Пр-2368) and the governmental order dated 14 October 2013 (No АД-П9-7317). The project is included into the Sea Transport sub-programme of Federal Targeted Programme “Development of Russia’s Transport System in 2010-2021”.

The project is expected to annually ensure up to 110 calls of cruise ships with at least 225,000 cruise passengers and 312 calls of ferries able to carry 80,000 passengers and 80,000 Ro-Ro units.

Related links:

FSUE Rosmorport still expects the terminal in Pionersky to be completed in autumn 2023 >>>>

Marine Rescue Service’s tender for construction of terminal in Pionersky declared void >>>>

Marine Rescue Service to find subcontractor for construction of terminal in Pionersky >>>>