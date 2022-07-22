2022 July 22 12:59

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company puts into operation new vehicle entrance gate facility

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (port Vostochny in the Primorsky Territory, a company of Global Ports) has put into operation a new vehicle entrance gate facility linking the terminal with the Artyom-Nakhodka-Vostochny Port highway, according to Global Ports.

The new facility will let the terminal handle up to 900 trucks per day with annual result reaching about 340 thousand TEU.

According to Albert Likholet, General Director of Global Ports, the new facility will allow for a 10-fold increase of VSC capacity in acceptance/release of truck containers which is to facilitate the development of the international transport corridor Primorye-1 between the northern provinces of China and the Primorsky Territory ports.

The construction was financed by the federal budget under the project “Development of Vostochny-Nakhodka Transport Hub”.

Over the 5-year period, investments of Global Ports in modernization and infrastructure and the fleet of special equipment exceeded RUB 4.3 billion.

Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company is part of the container terminals chain of the Global Ports Group, a leading operator of sea container terminals in Russia. VSC operates in Vostochny Port. The terminal’s annual capacity is 700,000 TEUs.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operate a terminal network of 75 terminals globally. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.