2022 July 22 10:53

Russian River Register renamed Russian Classification Society

RCS is authorized for classification and certification of sea-going ships within the Russian Federation and abroad

Federal Autonomous Institution “Russian River Register” informs about the change of its name, address and the KPP code (КПП) from 20 July 2022. A relevant entry has been made in the Unified State Register of Legal Entities.

New name: FAI Russian Classification Society (RCS). New address: 109240, Moscow, Yauzskaya str. 12. New KPP: 770501001.

According to RCS, the institution’s new corporate charter provides for a considerable diversification of its activities.

Russian Classification Society, the history of which goes back to 1913, continues providing services on classification and certification of ships of inland and mixed (river/sea) classes, as well as floating facilities. Apart from services provided earlier, RCS is authorized for classification and certification of sea-going ships within the Russian Federation and abroad for compliance with the requirements of international conventions, codes and agreements; certification for compliance with the Rules under the European Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Inland Waterways; certification of containers for compliance with the International Convention for Safe Containers, 1972; verification of compliance with the requirements of the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code as well as other services.