TES announces the successful fundraising of €65m to accelerate the European energy transition

Tree Energy Solutions (“TES”), a world-scale green hydrogen company with a mission to deliver on a net-zero future by decarbonising the energy chain, has successfully concluded its second fundraising round at €65m, according to the company's release.

This new capital will enable TES to accelerate the clean energy transition by building the world’s largest hydrogen projects by 2030.

The fundraising attracted a global investor base comprising leading financial institutions and international energy corporations including E.ON, HSBC, UniCredit and Zodiac Maritime.

TES is developing a green energy hub in the German port of Wilhelmshaven, with the goal of supplying 250TWh of green gas annually. The strategy is to develop similar hubs in other European ports and TES will offer affordable green hydrogen, green gas and green power in volumes that will significantly contribute to the decarbonisation of global energy markets.

For TES, this involves introducing a circular carbon economy to the hydrogen market by using cutting-edge technologies to combine hydrogen with CO2 to produce synthetic methane. The company will import green hydrogen and synthetic methane from countries with renewable rich energy generation in order to help diversify Europe’s energy supply. Existing pipeline infrastructure can facilitate the cost-effective delivery to end users.

TES is already scaling up the production of 5.5 million tons of reliable on-demand green hydrogen in its European Green Energy Hub at Wilhelmshaven. TES is committed to achieving carbon neutrality using renewable energy sources while at the same time contributing to energy security solutions. The company is also developing additional energy supply and import hubs in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Middle East, Canada and the United States, integrating and optimising global supply chains.



