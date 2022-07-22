2022 July 22 10:05

Tallink Grupp reports 262.9% increase of passenger transportation in Q2’2022

The number of transported cargo units increased by 18.9%, passenger vehicles - by 79.4%

AS Tallink Grupp says it transported 600 488 passengers in June 2022, which is an 174.3% increase compared to June 2021. The number of cargo units increased by 17.4% to 36 911 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 56.6% to 91 421 units in the same comparison.

In the second quarter of the year (April – June) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 552 174 passengers, which is an 262.9% increase compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units increased by 18.9% to 109 380 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 79.4% to 225 563 units in same comparison.