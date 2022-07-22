2022 July 22 09:18

Crude oil futures rise on concerns over supplies

Oil prices rose by 0.88%-0.94%

On 22 July 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.94% higher at $104.84 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery rose by 0.88% to $97.27 a barrel.

Global oil prices are showing about a 1-pct rise this morning driven by news on Keystone pipeline repair amid the general shortage in the market as well as by an upward correction following the fall the day before.