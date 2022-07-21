2022 July 21 18:07

GTT entrusted by DSME with the tank design of six new LNG carriers

GTT has received, in the second quarter of 2022, an order from its partner the Korean shipyard DSME for the tank design of six new LNGCs, including four vessels on behalf of an Asian ship-owner, and two on behalf of the gas shipping company Marangas, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these six LNG carriers,with a total LNG tank capacity of 174,000 m3 per ship. Each tank will be fitted with the GTT NO96 GW or GTT NO96 L03+ membrane containment system.

Deliveries of the vessels are scheduled between the fourth quarter 2024 and the second quarter of 2026.