2022 July 21 17:40

Container terminal in Genoa orders retrofit for 3 Konecranes Noell RTGs

Bettolo S.r.l. has ordered a new automation system, gantry anti-collision, a new diesel engine and digital transformation for three Konecranes Noell RTGs at its container terminal in the Port of Genoa in northern Italy. With the order booked in June 2022, the equipment and related software will be delivered and installed between March and May 2023, according to the company's release.

Bettolo is part of the TiL Group, a large global container terminal operator. The Port of Genoa is the biggest seaport in Italy, with modern container and passenger terminals, shipyards, marinas and multimodal transport connections to Italian cities and other European countries. As part of their site upgrade program, Bettolo were looking for ways to improve the safety and performance of their existing RTG cranes with the latest available technology.



The three Konecranes RTGs at the Bettolo terminal will have four retrofits installed. The first adds an automation system, with a new drive and a new programable logic controller (PLC) and the latest crane control software, as well as a crane management system (CMS) for real-time usage and diagnostic data. The second, Gantry Collision Prevention, assists in avoiding crane-to-crane and crane-to-obstacle collisions using laser sensors that stop the crane when they detect an obstruction inside pre-programmed safety zones. The third retrofit replaces the diesel engine with a new, more efficient one to improve performance and significantly reduce emissions. Finally, the fourth retrofit connects the three RTG cranes to the Bettolo Terminal Operating System (TOS) in a full digital transformation of their yard container handling. The three cranes will be retrofitted one at a time to ensure the container yard is always operational and to minimize downtime.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries. Konecranes shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.