2022 July 21 17:01

RF Government’s Decree on establishment of new body for managing NSR shipping expected from day to day

Main Directorate of NSR will be authorized to make decisions on allowing ship voyages depending on ice situation

In the coming days, RF Government will publish a Decree on establishment of a new body for managing shipping on the Northern Sea Route, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Vladimir Panov, Special Representative for the Development of the Arctic, Rosatom, as saying at the external meeting in the framework of the Eastern Economic Forum “Prospects of Year-Round Navigation on the Northern Sea Route”.

“That is to happen before the end of the week. As of today, RF Government is working on setting up FSBI Main Directorate of the Northern Sea Route which is to take over the functions of Rosatom in view of the amendments introduced into the Merchant Shipping Code and the Federal Law on Rosatom according to which it is to administer shipping in the Northern Sea Route and issue permits for NSR voyages. The key regulatory novelty is the authority to restrict shipping for safety reasons in order to prevent situations with appearance of ships on the NSR in ice conditions more challenging than foreseen by their ice classes,” he said.

On 28 June 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the Federal Law “On Amending Article 51 of the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation and the Federal Law "On the Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation” under which the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation or its subordinate organisation is in charge of issuance of permits for navigation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, as well as suspension, renewal, and termination of such permits and amendments to such permits.

The Federal Law also stipulates that the organisation of navigation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route will also include the provision of information on the hydrometeorological, ice and navigational situation in the waters of the Northern Sea Route, assistance in organising operations to relieve the consequences of pollution from ships with hazardous substances, and monitoring the movement of ships.

