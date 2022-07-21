2022 July 21 14:23

ABS and SHI JDP to develop smart hull monitoring software

ABS and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) have signed a joint development project (JDP) to enhance hull safety with smart ship technology for Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) using a hull sensor package that will allow for more informed and targeted hull surveys, according to ABP's release.

SHI’s Hull Stress Monitoring System (HSMS) will be developed in accordance with the ABS Smart Functions Guide. The system will be installed on a new build container ship scheduled for delivery in 2024.

The HSMS software will be integrated into SHI’s proprietary SVESSEL Smart Platform, designed to expedite the transition from analog-based conventional ship systems into a digital-based lifecycle vessel management approach.

Upon successful completion of the JDP, SHI will be eligible to receive a Product Design Assessment (PDA) for SMART (SHM), Tier 3. The vessels will be eligible to receive the notation ABS SMART (SHM) Tier 3 upon installation of the HSMS system on board.