2022 July 21 14:02

Fluxys and EIG partner in Quintero, Chilean largest LNG regasification terminal

Gas infrastructure company Fluxys and institutional investor EIG have completed the acquisition of Enagás and OMERS Infrastructure’s respective stakes, representing 80% of the GNL Quintero share capital, according to Fluxys's release.

GNL Quintero, strategically located in Quintero Bay and operational since 2009, is the largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification terminal in Chile. It is a key energy infrastructure business supporting Chile’s decarbonization strategy by fostering the uptake of renewables and the phasing out of coal.

The agreement with EIG to become partners in GNL Quintero was initially announced on March 28. It is a solid fit with Fluxys’ strategy to develop outside Europe in a country where energy transition stands high on the agenda.