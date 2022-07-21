2022 July 21 12:39

TotalEnergies announces the start-up of New Ethane Cracker in Port Arthur

Bayport Polymers LLC, a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between TotalEnergies and Borealis, has announces the start-up of commercial operations of a new ethane cracker with an annual production capacity of one million tons of ethylene, according to the company's release.

This almost $2 billion project built on the site of and operated by the TotalEnergies Refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, represents 14 million hours worked with more than 2,500 workers at peak construction.

The ethylene produced by the cracker will be used as feedstock to supply Baystar's existing polyethylene (PE) units, as well as a new Borstar technology polyethylene unit currently under construction in Bayport, Texas.

The Baystar JV is the translation of the growth ambitions of TotalEnergies and Borealis in the United States. It includes:

The Baystar site in Bayport, Texas with a 400,000 ton-per-year PE capacity.

The one million ton-per-year ethane cracker at the TotalEnergies Port Arthur Refinery, which now has successfully started operations.

The under-construction 625,000 metric ton-per-year PE unit in Bayport, using the Borealis proprietary Borstar technology to deliver a broad range of products to help meet the growing global demand for plastic products.



TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity.