2022 July 21 12:58

TransContainer launches new multimodal service between Russia and Turkey

PJSC TransContainer of Delo Group says it has launched new multimodal service for cargo transportation between Russia and Turkey via Novorossiysk and the port of Mersin (Turkey).

As a part of service, export cargoes from different regions of Russia arrive at NUTEP terminal of Delo Group in Novorossiysk by the railway and from Novorossiysk they are dispatched to the port of Mersin. The service is also rendered in reverse direction for delivery of import cargoes. Dispatches from Novorossiysk and Mersin will be arranged 2 times per month. TransContainer provides its own equipment and organizes transportation across the territory of Russia, with subsequent transportation by sea and truck delivery to the consignee's warehouse in Turkey. Transit time on the sea haul is 6 days.

First 120 containers, dispatched from Novorossiysk within new service, arrived to Mersin on the 20th of July.

“It is the first multimodal service of TransContainer via the port of Mersin which helps to optimize the logistics of the customers and meet the growing demand for transportation between Russia and Turkey. Thanks to collaboration with our colleagues from DeloPorts, we ensure the control of all shipment stages, guaranteeing the reliability and quality of service”, said Nikita Pushkarev, Sales and Customer Service Director of PJSC TransContainer.

The new service will enlarge TransContainer’s already operating multimodal routes from Novorossiysk to the ports of Istanbul and Samsun and in reverse direction, which include dangerous cargo transportation. TransContainer also delivers its own containers at depots of the Turkish cities: Ambarli, Gebze, Izmir and Mersin.