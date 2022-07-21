2022 July 21 12:35

KSK completed grain season with new record thanks to investments in port infrastructure

KSK Grain Terminal (part of DeloPorts, a stevedoring asset of Delo Group (the Group)), handled 5 million 252 thousand tons of grain in the grain season 2021/2022 (June-July), exceeding the season 2020/2021 figures by 56 thousand tons, according to Delo Group.

The main component of this success is the operation of a new deep-water grain berth No. 40A. On July 20, 2022, the Company celebrated a one-year anniversary of the launch of the deepest grain berth on the Black Sea at KSK.

During its operation, a gross tonnage of vessels handled at KSK has increased from 22.6 thousand tons per day in the season 2020/2021 to 24.5 thousand in the season 2021/2022. The transshipment directly via the berth has exceeded 3 million tons. After putting in operation the berth 40A, KSK set several records and some of them unique.

For example, in January 2022, the first in history of Novorossiysk, NORAH grain carrier with a cargo capacity of 120,000 tons was loaded at this berth. The vessel took on 95,800 tons of cargo, exceeding the previous record for a single grain shipment by more than 23,000 tons. In addition, in March 2022 KSK handled 27 vessels at berths 40 and 40A, breaking the previous record by 5 units.

Roman Antipov, the Technical Director of DeloPorts highlighted: “The berth 40A was put into operation a year ago. It is the only deep-water berth for Russian grain loading onto vessels with deadweight up to 100 thousand tons. Such projects as these increase transshipment capacity in the Azov-Black Sea basin”.

Igor Yakovenko, the CEO of DeloPorts, outlined: “Now Novorossiysk has a well-developed port infrastructure that provides cargo transportation at the highest world level. Implementation of such large-scale projects is part of the Russian transport infrastructure development. By launching the berth 40A, Delo Group opened new promising markets for Russian grain in Southeast Asia and the Middle East”.

DeloPorts is a holding company that owns and operates stevedore assets of Delo Group in the port of Novorossiysk. DeloPorts consolidates NUTEP Container Terminal, KSK Grain Terminal and Delo Service Company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.