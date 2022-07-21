2022 July 21 11:59

RF Government to allocate RUB 380 million for capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in three regions

Image source: of RF Government's Telegram channel

The Government of the Russian Federation will finance capital repair works at hydraulic engineering facilities in the republic of Dagestan, Mordovia and Karachay-Cherkessia. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a relevant decree on redistribution of RUB 380.4 million, according to official website of RF Government.

Allocations for the capital repair of hydraulic engineering facilities in Dagestan will exceed RUB 20 million, Mordovia – RUB 24.6 million, Karachay-Cherkessia – RUB 335.5 million. Modernization and strengthening of the hydraulic engineering systems will ensure their normal operation during seasonal floods.

The document is available in Russian >>>>