2022 July 21 13:20

ABB to spin off its Accelleron turbocharging business

ABB announces its intention to spin off Accelleron (formerly ABB Turbocharging), its market-leading turbocharging division, by way of a dividend in kind of Accelleron Industries Ltd’s shares to ABB’s shareholders. Accelleron’s listing on SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich is planned for October 3, 2022, and is subject to, among others, approval by ABB’s shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for September 7, 2022.

The proposed spin-off of Accelleron represents a unique opportunity for both companies, allowing them to focus on their respective core strategies and create long-term value for their stakeholders. ABB’s shareholders will be able to realize the full value of Accelleron, while ABB continues to simplify its portfolio and focus on the megatrends of electrification and automation. Accelleron will be able to concentrate exclusively on reaching its full potential in the large engine industry where the company is known as the market leader in heavy-duty turbocharging, with a compelling growth profile, high cash generation and an attractive expected dividend policy.



Accelleron develops, produces and services turbochargers and large turbocharging components for engines, which enhance propulsion and increase fuel efficiency while reducing emissions. Its leading products support clients in sectors including marine, energy and rail, helping to provide sustainable and reliable power and highest efficiencies. Accelleron has an installed base of over 180,000 turbochargers globally and delivers around 10,000 turbochargers every year.



ABB is on of the leading global technology companies. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels.